Colorado man pleads guilty to murder, burying former wife under WWII veteran's body

John Sandoval is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading guilty to second-degree murder at the Weld County Courthouse in Greeley, Colo., March 31, 2017. Mary Ellen Tournai, the mother of Tina Tournai-Sandoval, listens in to the comments by Weld District Attorney Michael Rourke during a press conference March 31, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.