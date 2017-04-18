Children's Water Festival expects abo...

Children's Water Festival expects about 1,000 students

The Children's Water Festival will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 26 at Island Grove Regional Park, 501 N. 14th Ave. Schools from Weld, Morgan and Adams counties have registered for the free event, which is full. The Central Colorado Water Conservancy District collaborated with the city of Greeley and other community partners and sponsors to put on the festival.

