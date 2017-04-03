Charlie Daniels Coming to Greeley for Colorado Energy Festival
Greeley Harley Davidson presents the Colorado Energy Festival featuring the Charlie Daniels Band and Little Texas with special guest Whiskey Rebellion on Saturday, May 20th at Island Grove Park in Greeley. Gates open at 6 p.m. The concert starts at 8:30 p.m. The 1st Annual Colorado BBQ Cook Off is from 1-5 p.m. at Island Grove on May 20th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Mar 28
|A concerned woma...
|25
|Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16)
|Mar 8
|Former resident
|2
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb '17
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|EvolvingHuman
|7
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants
|Oct '16
|vote4Trump
|1
|Basketball (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wallace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC