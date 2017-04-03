Charlie Daniels Coming to Greeley for...

Charlie Daniels Coming to Greeley for Colorado Energy Festival

Greeley Harley Davidson presents the Colorado Energy Festival featuring the Charlie Daniels Band and Little Texas with special guest Whiskey Rebellion on Saturday, May 20th at Island Grove Park in Greeley. Gates open at 6 p.m. The concert starts at 8:30 p.m. The 1st Annual Colorado BBQ Cook Off is from 1-5 p.m. at Island Grove on May 20th.

Greeley, CO

