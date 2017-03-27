What should a community do to protect its immigrants?
On a sunny morning in early March, over 400 people hit the sidewalks of Greeley, a small city on Colorado's Eastern Plains. A diverse crowd in sweatshirts, blue jeans, robes, ankle-length skirts and headscarves, they marched to show their support for the city's sizable refugee and immigrant population.
Start the conversation, or Read more at High Country News.
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Mar 28
|A concerned woma...
|25
|Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16)
|Mar 8
|Former resident
|2
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb '17
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|EvolvingHuman
|7
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants
|Oct '16
|vote4Trump
|1
|Basketball
|Oct '16
|Wallace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC