Wanted: Girls State applicants from Morgan County

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 19 of Fort Morgan is looking for some high school junior girls to apply for and then represent the local area at Colorado Girls State this coming June. The week-long Girls State program, which is put on by the American Legion Auxiliary, offers hands-on learning about self-government and the American system of government and politics.

