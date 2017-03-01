University of Northern Colorado explo...

University of Northern Colorado exploring private medical college

When they meet Friday, members of the University of Northern Colorado Board of Trustees will hear a proposal for a partnership that could see UNC house a private medical college on its Greeley campus before the end of the decade. UNC President Kay Norton will lead the presentation about the proposed partnership to create a privately funded accredited College of Osteopathic Medicine on campus.

