Tribune's 35th Home and Garden Show to attract more than 15,000 visitors over three days

The Greeley Tribune's 35th annual Home and Garden show will be at Island Grove Regional Park's Events Center and Exhibition Hall, 501 N. 14th Ave., this weekend at the following times: A Tribune book signing event this week will feature three Greeley authors. It will take place 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and from 1-4 p.m. Saturday during the Tribune's Home & Garden Show at Island Grove Regional Park, 14th Avenue and A Street in Greeley.

