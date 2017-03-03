Tri-Valley A&E: Bankhead to offer new...

Tri-Valley A&E: Bankhead to offer new take on Mozart's "Figaro"

Friday Mar 3

Opera buffs and music critics often say it's "sublime," "witty" and "Mozart's best" along with similar accolades. Launching LVO's production on March 11 of Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro," stage director Brian Luedloff calls "action!" to start the show.

