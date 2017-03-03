Tri-Valley A&E: Bankhead to offer new take on Mozart's "Figaro"
Opera buffs and music critics often say it's "sublime," "witty" and "Mozart's best" along with similar accolades. Launching LVO's production on March 11 of Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro," stage director Brian Luedloff calls "action!" to start the show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb 11
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|24
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|EvolvingHuman
|7
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants
|Oct '16
|vote4Trump
|1
|Basketball
|Oct '16
|Wallace
|1
|CSU researchers find no water-based contaminant... (Nov '15)
|Aug '16
|Elise Gingerich
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC