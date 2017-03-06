Things to do in Morgan County
The most famous person buried in Riverside Cemetery is science fiction writer Philip K. Dick, who was buried there with his twin sister, Jane. Fans often leave trinkets beside the grave relating to Dick's fictional worlds, and a visit to the grave is set for Saturday, March 4, as part of the inaugural Philip K. Dick Festival.
