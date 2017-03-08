Success Foundation Serving Greeley Evans Schools receives $10,000 grant to fund blended learning

To learn more information about The Success Foundation Serving Greeley-Evans Schools, or about the April 11 breakfast go to http://www.d6successfoundation.org or call 348-6361. The Success Foundation Serving Greeley-Evans Schools received a $10,000 Littler Youth Fund Grant from the Community Foundation Serving Greeley and Weld County, Success Foundation officials announced Thursday in a news release.

