Intense Wind Wreaks Havoc in Rockies Region

Intense wind is wreaking havoc across the Rocky Mountain region, blowing tractor-trailers off roads and keeping an injured skier from being flown to a hospital. Authorities warned truck drivers not to take risks with the wind topping 45 mph Tuesday.

