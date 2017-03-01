Greeley woman gets 20-year prison term for dealing drugs, laundering money
A Greeley woman, a leader in a large Weld County drug ring, was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. Elizabeth Navarro pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to money laundering and possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute, according to the Weld County district attorney.
