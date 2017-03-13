Greeley City Council wrestles with cuts in face of potential $500,000 ...
Sunny day - Public Works Director Joel Hemesath presented a plan to buy power from soon-to-be-built solar farms built by Clean Energy Collective. The plan would have Greeley spend about 10 percent of its electric budget on solar energy, which would come cheaper over time through price escalation agreements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greeley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16)
|Mar 8
|Former resident
|2
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb '17
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|24
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|EvolvingHuman
|7
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants
|Oct '16
|vote4Trump
|1
|Basketball
|Oct '16
|Wallace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC