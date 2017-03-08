Glenmere Park in Greeley is Replacing...

Glenmere Park in Greeley is Replacing Outdated Lights

Construction activity begins this month on a project that replaces existing lights at Glenmere Park in Greeley. The plan focuses on replacing outdated lights and overhead lines with new underground power and poles that replicate lighting from the early 1900s-when Glenmere was first founded.

