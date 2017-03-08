Fire That Ravaged Northern Colorado Monday is 50 Percent Contained
High fire danger conditions continued yesterday as winds raged up to 75 mph in the foothills reducing visibility on the plains and in the mountains. The Logan County brush fire ballooned to more than 30-thousand acres destroying four structures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Former resident
|2
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb 11
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|24
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|EvolvingHuman
|7
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants
|Oct '16
|vote4Trump
|1
|Basketball
|Oct '16
|Wallace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC