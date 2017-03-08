Fire That Ravaged Northern Colorado M...

Fire That Ravaged Northern Colorado Monday is 50 Percent Contained

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

High fire danger conditions continued yesterday as winds raged up to 75 mph in the foothills reducing visibility on the plains and in the mountains. The Logan County brush fire ballooned to more than 30-thousand acres destroying four structures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16) 4 hr Former resident 2
Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer? Feb 11 The-Foxy-Hound-Gr... 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan '17 Anonymous 24
sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08) Dec '16 EvolvingHuman 7
News Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants Oct '16 vote4Trump 1
Basketball Oct '16 Wallace 1
See all Greeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Weld County was issued at March 08 at 1:09PM MST

Greeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Greeley, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,039 • Total comments across all topics: 279,403,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC