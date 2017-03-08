DA Blames Loophole In DUI Law For Len...

DA Blames Loophole In DUI Law For Lenient Sentences

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Make Colorado 1st Sanctuary State Some lawmakers introduced a bill that would designate Colorado the first Sanctuary State in the country. Wind Brings Down Church Under Construction Strong winds gusts are being blamed for the collapse of a church under construction in Greeley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16) 21 hr Former resident 2
Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer? Feb 11 The-Foxy-Hound-Gr... 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan '17 Anonymous 24
sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08) Dec '16 EvolvingHuman 7
News Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants Oct '16 vote4Trump 1
Basketball Oct '16 Wallace 1
See all Greeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Weld County was issued at March 09 at 3:12AM MST

Greeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Greeley, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,244 • Total comments across all topics: 279,419,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC