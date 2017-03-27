Colorado House approves setback rule ...

Colorado House approves setback rule for gas drilling near schools, but defeat looms in Senate

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: The Gazette

An oil drilling site built between Northridge High School and a subdivision in Greeley. Oil well drilling in Greeley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Mar 28 A concerned woma... 25
Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16) Mar 8 Former resident 2
Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer? Feb '17 The-Foxy-Hound-Gr... 1
sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08) Dec '16 EvolvingHuman 7
News Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants Oct '16 vote4Trump 1
Basketball Oct '16 Wallace 1
See all Greeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeley Forum Now

Greeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Greeley, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,133 • Total comments across all topics: 279,960,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC