City of Greeley agrees to pay woman $...

City of Greeley agrees to pay woman $150,000 to settle federal...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Greeley Tribune

A little more than a year after a Greeley masseuse was found not guilty of prostitution and keeping a place of prostitution, she is set to receive payment from the city of Greeley after filing a lawsuit in civil court. Ping Wang was arrested on suspicion of prostitution and running a place of prostitution out of her massage business in February 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greeley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16) 21 hr Former resident 2
Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer? Feb 11 The-Foxy-Hound-Gr... 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan '17 Anonymous 24
sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08) Dec '16 EvolvingHuman 7
News Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants Oct '16 vote4Trump 1
Basketball Oct '16 Wallace 1
See all Greeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeley Forum Now

Greeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Greeley, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,244 • Total comments across all topics: 279,419,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC