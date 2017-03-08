City of Greeley agrees to pay woman $150,000 to settle federal...
A little more than a year after a Greeley masseuse was found not guilty of prostitution and keeping a place of prostitution, she is set to receive payment from the city of Greeley after filing a lawsuit in civil court. Ping Wang was arrested on suspicion of prostitution and running a place of prostitution out of her massage business in February 2015.
