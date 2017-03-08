Blarney on the Block St Patrick's Day Celebration in Downtown Greeley
The Greeley Downtown Development Authority's Sixth Annual "Blarney on the Block" St. Patrick's Day celebration is Saturday, March 11th at 2pm on Downtown Greeley's 9TH Street Plaza. Everyone is invited to wear their green and participate in the afternoon festivities, including a four-block First national Bank Blarney Parade, featuring the bagpipes and drums of The Northern Colorado Caledonia Pipe Band , Moonlight Carriage, The Weld Sheriff's Posse and many more! The shenanigans begin at 2pm with Irish step dancing by the Moriarty-Moffit School of Irish Dance , immediately followed by the parade at 2:30.
