90th birthday --- Edith Evans
Edith "Edie" Evans of Sterling is celebrating her 90th birthday. Her children and some friends are asking all of her friends and family to shower her with cards in celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Greeley! (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Former resident
|2
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb 11
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|24
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|EvolvingHuman
|7
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants
|Oct '16
|vote4Trump
|1
|Basketball
|Oct '16
|Wallace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC