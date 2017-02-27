Weld's 911 dispatch faces new trends, old uncertainties
At least a dozen phone operators answer 911 dispatch calls at any given time at the Weld County Regional Communications Center in Greeley. But when an earthquake struck the county in early November, the dispatchers received nearly 900 calls in 40 minutes, overwhelming them and rolling over to nearby answering centers, said Mike Wallace, director of the dispatch center.
