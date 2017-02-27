Weld County Tops Colorado in Sugar Beet Production
K99 has teamed up with LaSalle Oil to "Celebrate Colorado's Farmers and Ranchers". Since the 1920s Weld County has been the state leader in sugar beet production and sugar beet acreage.
