Victor Sanders scores 25 points and Idaho beats Northern Colorado - Thu, 09 Feb 2017 PST

Victor Sanders scored 25 points and Brayon Blake had 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Idaho beat Northern Colorado 88-76 on Thursday night in Greeley, Colorado. Idaho shot 32 for 60 from the floor including 13 for 27 from the 3-point arc.

