Victor Sanders scores 25 points and Idaho beats Northern Colorado - Thu, 09 Feb 2017 PST
Victor Sanders scored 25 points and Brayon Blake had 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Idaho beat Northern Colorado 88-76 on Thursday night in Greeley, Colorado. Idaho shot 32 for 60 from the floor including 13 for 27 from the 3-point arc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|24
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|EvolvingHuman
|7
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants
|Oct '16
|vote4Trump
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump Visiting Greeley for Campaign Stop...
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Basketball
|Oct '16
|Wallace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC