UNC sells 98-unit University Apartments for $7.1M

1 hr ago Read more: The Boulder County Business Report

A group of investors in Northern Colorado has acquired University Apartments, a 98-unit apartment complex in Greeley for $7.1 million, or $72,448 per unit. The buyers' representative on Thursday said the group wishes to remain anonymous.

