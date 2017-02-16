UNC sells 98-unit University Apartments for $7.1M
A group of investors in Northern Colorado has acquired University Apartments, a 98-unit apartment complex in Greeley for $7.1 million, or $72,448 per unit. The buyers' representative on Thursday said the group wishes to remain anonymous.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Boulder County Business Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb 11
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|24
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|EvolvingHuman
|7
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants
|Oct '16
|vote4Trump
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump Visiting Greeley for Campaign Stop...
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC