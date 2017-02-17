Sentencing Delayed in Nebraska Barrel...

Sentencing Delayed in Nebraska Barrel Body Homicide Case

Sentencing has been delayed for a Nebraska man convicted of killing a Colorado man and hiding his body in a barrel. Twenty-five-year-old Zachary Mueller is facing a life sentence for first-degree murder in the slaying of 33-year-old Pedro Adrian Dominguez, of Greeley, Colorado.

