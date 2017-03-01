Rookies bring live steer to Rockies camp
Rockies rookies Kyle Freeland , Ryan Castellani and Yency Almonte were assigned to give a presentation on some of the history of team owners Charlie and Dick Monfort, whose father built a meatpacking and distribution company in Greeley, Colo. The trio went the extra mile and brought in the steer, General, with Freeland showing off where different cuts of meat come from to a delighted manager Bud Black.
