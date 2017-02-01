Red River Software and Aztech Softwar...

Red River Software and Aztech Software Announce Merger

Red River Software, a Cultura company, announced it has expanded its portfolio of offerings within its fuel, energy and convenience retail vertical by merging with Aztech Software, headquartered in Greeley, Colorado. Similar to Red River Software, Aztech Software provides application software for petroleum/fuel marketers and convenience stores.

