Pilgrim's Pride to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 28, 2017

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation will host its annual meeting of shareholders on Friday, April 28, 2017, at 8 a.m. Mountain / 10 a.m. Eastern. This meeting, which will include a review of fiscal year 2016 and other business as may be properly brought before the meeting, will take place at Pilgrim's Pride Corporation headquarters at 1770 Promontory Circle in Greeley, Colorado.

