New Exhibit 'Digging Deeper' Opens at...

New Exhibit 'Digging Deeper' Opens at the Greeley History Museum

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

"Digging Deeper: An Archeological Discovery" is now open at the Greeley History Museum at 714 8th St. in Downtown Greeley. The exhibit includes information, photographs, real mammoth bones, and other artifacts recovered from the nearby Dent archaeological site in the 1930s and on loan from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

