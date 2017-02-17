New Exhibit 'Digging Deeper' Opens at the Greeley History Museum
"Digging Deeper: An Archeological Discovery" is now open at the Greeley History Museum at 714 8th St. in Downtown Greeley. The exhibit includes information, photographs, real mammoth bones, and other artifacts recovered from the nearby Dent archaeological site in the 1930s and on loan from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.
