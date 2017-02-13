Honegger believes finance experience ...

Honegger believes finance experience will assist in government

At the start of the year, Karl Honegger attended the Broomfield City Council's study session where they honed in on priorities for 2017. The experience was helpful in learning more about Broomfield, said Honegger, who has filed to run for a Ward 5 council seat.

