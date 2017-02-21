Greeley Police Department to host its...

Greeley Police Department to host its 2017 citizens' police academy

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Greeley Tribune

The Greeley Police Department will host its 2017 spring citizens' police academy beginning Mar. 6. The classes, which are free, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday night through May 18. The department will host classes at its headquarters, 2875 10th St. The classes are designed to offer participants a look into the department's day-to-day operations in an effort to increase cooperation and understanding between the department and the community. Officers will teach classes on a variety of topics, including patrol operations, the K9 unit, the SWAT team and the Weld County Drug Task Force as well as others.

