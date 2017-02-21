Greeley Police Department to host its 2017 citizens' police academy
The Greeley Police Department will host its 2017 spring citizens' police academy beginning Mar. 6. The classes, which are free, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday night through May 18. The department will host classes at its headquarters, 2875 10th St. The classes are designed to offer participants a look into the department's day-to-day operations in an effort to increase cooperation and understanding between the department and the community. Officers will teach classes on a variety of topics, including patrol operations, the K9 unit, the SWAT team and the Weld County Drug Task Force as well as others.
