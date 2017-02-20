Greeley family opens store to sell healthy meals in a jar
Miles Kiefer fills the jars with ingredients as he prepares soup for Mason Jar Meal Company last week at his new storefront at, 3610 35th Ave., unit 8 in Evans. But rather than deliver meal kits filled with market-fresh ingredients, Miles Kiefer, founder of Mason Jar Meal Company, prepares dishes ranging from Colorado green chili to veggie soup, all free of gluten, soy, dairy, nuts and preservatives.
