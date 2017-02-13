Free CPR/AED Training for Greeley Residents
A little training could mean saving a life. That is why the City of Greeley Heart Safe Project and the Greeley Fire Department are holding free CPR and AED classes for Greeley residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Sat
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|24
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|EvolvingHuman
|7
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants
|Oct '16
|vote4Trump
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump Visiting Greeley for Campaign Stop...
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC