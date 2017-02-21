Fort Collins agrees to NISP talks wit...

Fort Collins agrees to NISP talks with Northern Water

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: ReporterHerald.com

City council members still do not support the Northern Integrated Supply Project, but have shifted away from blanket opposition and agreed to work with Northern Water to look for solutions to concerns Fort Collins has with the reservoir project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer? Feb 11 The-Foxy-Hound-Gr... 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan '17 Anonymous 24
sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08) Dec '16 EvolvingHuman 7
News Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants Oct '16 vote4Trump 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
News Donald Trump Visiting Greeley for Campaign Stop... Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
See all Greeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeley Forum Now

Greeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Greeley, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,343 • Total comments across all topics: 279,109,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC