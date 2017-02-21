Eight MCC students qualify for regional collision repair competition
Pictured left to right, front row: Miguel Ibarra, Walker Graff, Bryan Hernandez, Carlos Montes, Anthony Chavez, and Hunter Evens. Back row: MCC faculty Tim Grauberger, Eddie Monoz, Taylor Gotto, Zach Dixon, Efrain Chavez, Alan Maynez, and Jaime Ramos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Morgan Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb 11
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|24
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|EvolvingHuman
|7
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants
|Oct '16
|vote4Trump
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump Visiting Greeley for Campaign Stop...
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC