5 big numbers from 2016 Greeley road improvements
The first year of voter-approved tax increases for Greeley roads is in the books, but the city still has ground to make up. Greeley Public Works Director Joel Hemesath on Tuesday gave a 2016 update to the Greeley City Council during the council's work session, highlighting capital construction projects, including road improvements based on the 2015, voter-approved tax increase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greeley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb 11
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|24
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|EvolvingHuman
|7
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants
|Oct '16
|vote4Trump
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump Visiting Greeley for Campaign Stop...
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC