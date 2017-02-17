5 big numbers from 2016 Greeley road ...

5 big numbers from 2016 Greeley road improvements

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Greeley Tribune

The first year of voter-approved tax increases for Greeley roads is in the books, but the city still has ground to make up. Greeley Public Works Director Joel Hemesath on Tuesday gave a 2016 update to the Greeley City Council during the council's work session, highlighting capital construction projects, including road improvements based on the 2015, voter-approved tax increase.

Greeley, CO

