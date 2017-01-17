Weld County Fair Royalty Announced for 2017
Lindsey Leafgren, a junior at Eaton High School and the daughter of Brad and Denise Leafgren of Eaton was named 2017 Weld County Fair Queen. Madison LaBorde, a junior at Roosevelt High School and daughter of Danielle LaBorde of Milliken and Lann LaBorde of Milliken was named 2017 Weld County Fair Attendant.
