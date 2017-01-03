University students relocate snakes f...

University students relocate snakes from Loveland solar site

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: SFGate

In this Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, photo, Stephen Mackessy, center, a professor at the University of Northern Colorado, and Graham Dawson talk in one of the school's laboratories in in Greeley, Colo. Mackessy and his team of student researchers have captured snakes in the area of the solar farm, tagged the creatures and released them to see how the snakes are faring near human developments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08) Dec 25 EvolvingHuman 7
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Dec 23 Richard Cutshaw 23
News Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants Oct '16 vote4Trump 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
News Donald Trump Visiting Greeley for Campaign Stop... Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Basketball Oct '16 Wallace 1
See all Greeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeley Forum Now

Greeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Greeley, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,545 • Total comments across all topics: 277,760,172

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC