University students relocate snakes from Loveland solar site
In this Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, photo, Stephen Mackessy, center, a professor at the University of Northern Colorado, and Graham Dawson talk in one of the school's laboratories in in Greeley, Colo. Mackessy and his team of student researchers have captured snakes in the area of the solar farm, tagged the creatures and released them to see how the snakes are faring near human developments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec 25
|EvolvingHuman
|7
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Dec 23
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants
|Oct '16
|vote4Trump
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump Visiting Greeley for Campaign Stop...
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Basketball
|Oct '16
|Wallace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC