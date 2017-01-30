Trump Will Keep Intact Obama-Era Orde...

Trump Will Keep Intact Obama-Era Order Protecting LGBTQ Workers

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a rainbow flag given to him by supporter, Max Nowak, during a campaign rally at the Bank of Colorado Arena on the campus of University of Northern Colorado, on Oct. 30, 2016, in Greeley, Colorado. The White House announced Tuesday that President Trump will leave intact a 2014 Obama-era order protecting LEBTQ employees who work for federal contractors from workplace discrimination.

Greeley, CO

