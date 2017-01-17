The UPS Store opens for business
The UPS Store in Fort Morgan is now open for business. The store is located at 411 W. Platte Ave., Unit A. The UPS Store officially opened for business on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Morgan Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|24
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec 25
|EvolvingHuman
|7
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants
|Oct '16
|vote4Trump
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump Visiting Greeley for Campaign Stop...
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Basketball
|Oct '16
|Wallace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC