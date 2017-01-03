Mother sentenced, caught on video abu...

Mother sentenced, caught on video abusing toddler

20 hrs ago

GREELEY, CO - Arriving in court Tuesday with her sister and a social worker, Katrina Kennedy-Flores refused to speak to the media. After pleading guilty to a misdemeanor child abuse charge, she received 60 days in jail, five years of probation and is only allowed supervised visits with her son after a disturbing video shot by a friend the mother and her son were staying with at the time.

