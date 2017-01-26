MARK GUSTAFSON JOINS COLORADO PREMIUM AS DIRECTOR OF INTERNATIONAL SALES Jan. 30, 2017 Source: Colorado Premium news release Colorado Premium - one of the country's premier protein processors serving retailers, restaurant chains and private labels worldwide - announced today the company is expanding its focus on the worldwide export market by hiring industry veteran Mark Gustafson as Director of International Sales. Gustafson was most recently the Director of International Beef Sales for JBS in Greeley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.