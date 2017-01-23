Last chance to register for Northern Colorado Economic Forecast
Monday is the last chance to register for the Northern Colorado Economic Forecast, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the University of Northern Colorado's University Center Ballroom, 2101 10th Ave., in Greeley. The theme of the economic forecast is "What's Next? How a Trump Administration will affect the Northern Colorado economy."
