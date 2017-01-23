Last chance to register for Northern Colorado Economic Forecast

Last chance to register for Northern ...

Monday is the last chance to register for the Northern Colorado Economic Forecast, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the University of Northern Colorado's University Center Ballroom, 2101 10th Ave., in Greeley. The theme of the economic forecast is "What's Next? How a Trump Administration will affect the Northern Colorado economy."

