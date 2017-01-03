Jurors picked, trial begins for Body in a Barrel homicide
It was a long day in Morrill County District Court on Tuesday, but a panel is now set to hear arguments in the Zachary Mueller murder trial. All day prosecution and defense attorneys vetted prospective jurors in the case that's become known as the "body in a barrel" homicide.
