Judges selected for Monfort College's...

Judges selected for Monfort College's Entrepreneurial Challenge

Read more: The Boulder County Business Report

Six judges have been announced for the semifinals of the eighth annual Monfort College of Business Entrepreneurial Challenge at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. The Entrepreneurial Challenge is an opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to obtain exposure and compete for $50,000 in prize money to help bring their innovative business ideas to fruition.

