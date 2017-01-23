Job Fair in Greeley
This week, on Wednesday, January 25th, Greeley is holding Weld County Job Fair , presented by the Employment Services of Weld County. The event will be held at 315 North 11th Ave in Greeley, Building B. The Veteran portion, which happens first, will be from 9am to 9:30am.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|24
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec 25
|EvolvingHuman
|7
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants
|Oct '16
|vote4Trump
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump Visiting Greeley for Campaign Stop...
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Basketball
|Oct '16
|Wallace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC