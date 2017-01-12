Habajeeba Show Memories - Dan + Shay,...

Habajeeba Show Memories - Dan + Shay, Chase Bryant and TC3 Play Match Game [VIDEO]

Wednesday Jan 11

The big Greeley Stampede Good Morning Guys Habajeeba Good Time Variety Happy Hour Comedy Show at the Union Colony Civic Center in Greeley brought to you by Colorado Crude Carriers and Advantage Bank is ready to blast off two weeks from Friday on January 27th. There are still some great seats available for you get your hands on today but don't wait until show time or you may not get in to see The Last Bandoleros , William Michael Morgan and Lauren Alaina along with the Good Morning Guys in a show like you have not seen before.

Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.

