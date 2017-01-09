Greeley residents angry, puzzled and ...

Greeley residents angry, puzzled and heartbroken by swastikas dug into snow

Tamara Yakabosky discovered on Sunday these two large swastikas in the snow from the pavilion overlooking the lake at Glenmere Park. Residents of the Greeley neighborhood around Glenmere Park were angry, puzzled and heartbroken Sunday when they discovered two roughly 10-foot-by-10-foot swastikas dug in the snow on the lake at Glenmere Park.

