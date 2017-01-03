Greeley Landscape Lecture series returns for 2017
The first workshop is Xeriscape Basics, presented by Ruth Quade, city of Greeley water conservation coordinator, and is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Greeley Recreation Center, 651 10th Ave. Classes are free, but RSVPs are required, as space is limited. To reserve a space, or for more information, go online to http://www.greeleygov.com/landscapelectures .
