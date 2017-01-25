Greeley home construction cools after torrid 2015
Sales tax down - Greeley Assistant City Manager Victoria Runkle on Tuesday told the City Council sales tax revenue, as well as natural gas and electric and development impact fees were all down compared to projections in 2016. Runkle said the city needed to do more investigation, but she theorized - and council members largely agreed - that online shopping may be to blame.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greeley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Greeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|24
|sorry Greeley, you suck (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|EvolvingHuman
|7
|Trump Skeptical of Colorado Ballots' Accuracy
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Clinton to Open Borders -more immigrants
|Oct '16
|vote4Trump
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump Visiting Greeley for Campaign Stop...
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Basketball
|Oct '16
|Wallace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC